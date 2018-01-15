Cividini Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Comfort and functionality were combined in the collection of knitwear specialist Cividini.

A range of reversible pieces, including vests and cardigans, featured one face in cashmere and the other in cotton, while luxury wool and baby alpaca zippered sweatshirts were embellished with practical polyester hoods.

Deconstructed knitted blazers were worked in pinstriped patterns; a more sporty cashmere blouson had a nylon front, and a checkered cardigan displayed a warm, lightweight padding.