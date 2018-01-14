Daks Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

A Sixties feel was infused into the first Daks coed runway show.

Creative director Filippo Scuffi crafted classic British suiting fabrics for a wide range of suits and separates worked in a variety of patterns, spanning from checks to houndstooth and stripes, all rendered in a color palette that included bold tones of purple and orange. The men’s range also included cozy sweaters with a tactile feel and velvet numbers, such as elegant evening blazers.

The same retro look defined the women’s lineup, which featured mannish fabrics worked into A-line coats, pleated skirts and dresses layered under blazers. Exalting the lineup’s romantic attitude, flowers were printed on jackets, silk frocks were worn with fur collars and a velvet three-piece suit closed the show.