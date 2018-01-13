Galleries

Collection

For fall, creative director Andreas Melbostad collected inspirations from around the globe to inject a new spin into Diesel Black Gold’s signature urban and utilitarian look. Tribal and folkloric accents were combined with slightly bohemian silhouettes in both the men’s and women’s lines.

The masculine outfits included straight, slim pants worn with a range of striped tunics, Baja sweaters with side slits, as well as rich outerwear, such as front pocket jackets with Navajo-inspired jacquard inserts, eye-catching Mongolian fur coats and leather biker jackets punctuated by metallic and stone beads. While the show opened with cold tones of black, white and gray, the color palette then veered toward warmer hues, such as the brown, beige and cream shades of the charming range of shearling pieces. These included a Western jacket and a nylon parka style with quilted details and Asian-inspired embellishments.

Women’s embroidered frocks were influenced by traditional Romanian peasant dresses, while pleated mini skirts, worn with jacquard sweaters, recalled Chinese and Vietnamese Hmong styles. Their feminine look was tempered by boxy and oversized jackets with a mannish attitude. Denim was crafted for flared jeans embellished with beads, while suede was used for tunic dresses with a nomadic vibe.