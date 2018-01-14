Dirk Bikkembergs Men's Fall 2018

Creative director Lee Wood played with volume and color in this handsome collection that took its cues from the richness of Amsterdam and its Old Masters paintings and from the clean lines and boxy architecture of Rotterdam.

Color was really the star of this show, and included a Delft blue for a slim suit, saffron for shirts and zip-front jackets made from a coated cotton gabardine made to look like leather, and watery blue for a ribbed turtleneck.

Other knits were like Lego creations, adorned with geometric shapes in red, blue and yellow while a bomber style cardigan was a checkerboard of color, including bright blue, red, black and white.

Wood offset all that color with lots of charcoal, black and navy for tailored topcoats, short toggle jackets and duffle coats worn with knitted fishermen’s caps while a long, gray plaid coat had knitted cuffs, giving it a rustic, seaside flourish.