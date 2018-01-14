Dondup Men's fall 2018

A British college vibe ran through the Dondup collection, which blended sartorial touches with sports – rugby, in particular.

The maxi camel or bright Montgomery coat is a must-have as much as the sweatshirt. A tartan bomber in oiled nylon is also representative of the collection. A black denim field jacket with a resin surface is a reference to the Italian brand’s history with the material. “This is a flexible collection that works seven days a week, also for a young manager,” said president Matteo Marzotto, wearing what he dubbed the brand’s first double-breasted jacket. In the softest wool, it reproduced the salt and pepper pattern of the stretch pants worn by the models. The black and white effect was also seen on a beautiful wool coat that mixed Prince of Wales and Irish tweed patterns in a new, graphic way.

“We want to offer a tightly edited collection with a clear and precise point of view,” said Marzotto. Mission accomplished.