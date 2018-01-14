An American rodeo show met a glamorous disco party in the city on Dsquared2’s co-ed fall runway.

Creative directors Dean and Dan Caten picked up one of their signature favorite inspirations, Western wear, and reworked it through several influences.

There was something romantic about the plaid cowboy shirts punctuated with floral embroideries and also crafted from fluid silk and embellished with pony skin inserts, while the women’s maxi dresses worked in a patchwork of floral fabrics exuded a nomadic vibe.

The brand’s signature five pocket jeans, which were presented in a range of washes and distressed treatments, were juxtaposed with polished leather pants trimmed with fringes, as well as more tailored styles worn with belts showing engraved metal buckles. Playing with unconventional silhouettes, the Caten twins delivered several women’s styles in which little jackets featured exaggerated round shoulders and cropped cargo pants were voluminous at the hips like jodhpurs.

Dsquared2’s typical high-end craftsmanship resulted in the shearling numbers, including a men’s classic double-breasted coat and a men’s aviator jacket worn with fringed pants. Creating a sense of cohesiveness between the men’s and women’s collections, nightgown-inspired white cotton dresses, layered over sequined bodysuits, were turned into shirts for the men and were worn with denim pants and sartorial vests.

Much in the show didn’t look really new for the label but the collection showed a range of eye-catching yet wearable pieces – such as the plaid coats trimmed with fur, the military-inspired jackets and the feminine tops enriched with lace – which can definitely fit an urban wardrobe, not just that of saloon habitués.