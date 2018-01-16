Eleventy Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Eleventy was in sync with the trends seen in Milan, showing a collection for fall that was inspired by England and Scotland in the Seventies and Eighties. Shetland wool, tweed and moleskin were juxtaposed with soft alpaca wool in both outerwear and tailored suits. Jackets had slightly wider lapels, worn over trousers with a soft silhouette. Cashmere and wool braided sweaters were worn under a wide, deconstructed duffel coat lined with English wool, or a boiled-wool bomber jacket with small striped ribs. Knitted jackets had irregularly textured herringbone patterns.

Heavy sweaters in brushed Shetland wool came with corduroy trousers with hand-sewn ribs that had a vintage effect while suede vests and waistcoats were worn over colorful shirts with micro- and maxi-checkered designs. Eleventy succeeded in its goal to make English tradition more contemporary.