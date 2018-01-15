Ermanno Scervino Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

“Rock royal” — that is how Ermanno Scervino summed up his men’s collection for fall. To be sure, tartan “inspired by London and not Great Britain,” said the designer, took center stage, but was revisited, worked in patchwork patterns, embellished with cross-stitching and juxtaposed with animal prints in contrasting colors. Destroyed denim pants also had tartan patchwork details. “There is a rebellious streak that runs through the collection,” said Scervino.

There was also a sporty element seen, for example, in the Prince of Wales drawstring jogging pants with sporty bands in technical fabrics running down the sides. Other classic fabrics — houndstooth and herringbone — were updated by expanding the patterns and adding touches of bright yellow or red. Horizontal stripes in bright colors were enhanced by alternating them with black bands. Shapes were loose and soft, as in a raw-edge camel coat. The well-edited collection looked contemporary and allowed the wearer to play with different combinations.