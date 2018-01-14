Etro Men's fall 2018

Galleries

With models lounging on giant cushions, perched on vintage trunks or reclining on kitsch patterned sofas, their decorative outfits blending with the furniture, all that was missing was a psychedelic soundtrack.

Etro for the presentation of its 50th anniversary men’s collection – presented at the cavernous Palazzo del Ghiaccio, the ice-skating rink in Milan – recruited the help of local auction houses to recreate the home of a dandy without the walls, with all of the items up for sale.

The message? “The way you live is the way you dress, and I’ve always been known as an interior decorator of men’s,” quipped Kean Etro, seated in a vintage orange chair, dressed in a check suit and shirt accessorized with a beaded headband.

“The design started from here,” he added, pointing down to a Persian carpet, symbolizing the origins of the house’s paisley symbol, as models sauntered by in long, lean, graphic carpet coats and droopy sweaters with bands of carpet embroidery. One gleaming all-embroidered tuxedo jacket was a work of art.

Tailoring ranged from fitted suits in jewel tones to classic suiting in stuffy plaids but updated with bold colorways, such as orange accents in the overcheck. Even the subtler stuff, like a camel coat, sported a stitchwork outline of a horse at the back.

Nods to Mother Nature were also rife with a rich range of fabric treatments. A daisy print formed a check on a red wool silk evening jacket, while corduroy came printed with micro floral motifs. There was a back-to-nature bark effect on a wool overcoat structure, not forgetting the embroidered “tree of life” coat with a deep V-neck in a velvet jacquard depicting wine leaves and grapes.

“There is always an attitude of poetry, of romanticism, of the femininity that we do possess, and we need to bring out as men,” said the designer surveying the scene.