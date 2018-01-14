Federico Curradi Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

The designer breezed into fall with a collection inspired by his beloved Tuscan countryside, the chaos of nature and the shadows made by the sunshine slicing through trees.

The result was a languid and romantic collection in earth tones like rust, olive, burgundy and gray, and loads of surface texture in the long and loose puckered shirts, some with contrast patch pockets, a gray velvet topcoat and fuzzy bear hug of a sweater in Delft blue – which is fast becoming the color of the season – and tree bark brown.

Vines, leaves and branches wound their way across long and loose bathrobe coats, hoodie sweaters and short velvet jackets in the form of abstract prints that looked from a distance like paint splatters. Silhouettes were drapey and fluid, while fabrics were all natural and included silk, wool and recycled cashmere.

Most of the footwear appeared to be all natural, too: During the show, models wore suede boots in colors like chamomile, rust and eggplant, but walked barefoot for the finale in yet another embrace of Mother Nature.