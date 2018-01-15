GCDS Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

“Streetwear, sometimes it’s too hard to define, it’s a place where young people want to belong but still it’s a place of creativity for me so I wanted to make it as fun and as colorful as possible,” said Giuliano Calza, who decided to stage a three-act “play” around it, booking out Milan’s Teatro Manzoni and even putting on a toffee apple stand for guests in the build-up to the entertainment.

There was no script, instead the Instagrammable garb did the talking, as a series of characters emerged from tent flaps atop a faux hill and sauntered down a faux path to a soundtrack of old school cartoon classics from works including “Sleeping Beauty” and “Dumbo.”

There was a whole load of kawaii-kitsch going down, and lashings of pink, from — for the ladies — the faux-bourgeois navy quilted skirt suits studded with bright red dots to candy floss coats in tacky fabrics recalling baby blankets studded with ritzy plastic gems to — for the lads — nubby teddy bear fleeces and bright tracksuits recalling surf shorts, mixed with girly graphics courtesy of a collaboration with Disney.

The designer pumped up the volume with the purest streetwear looks, mixing shiny puffers and fluffy checked basics. The signature logo sweaters also had a surf-meets-snowboard feel, while a lot of the women’s looks were characteristically in-your-face sexy, like the Lurex bodysuits and sock thigh boots.

The collage of streetwear and bold cartoonish graphics captured the brand’s mission for a light and fun take on the category, but letting the side down was the quality of the fabrics that, with the finale pyrotechnics, looked downright flammable.