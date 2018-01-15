Hunting World Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

An urban explorer is the man who designer Yosuke Aizawa portrayed with his Hunting World fall collection. The great American outdoors served as inspiration for the lineup, which was filled with an adventurous yet effortlessly elegant feel.

Native American patterns popped up on shirts, sweaters and a coat worn over a hooded sweatshirt, while rodeo-inspired graphics injected a Western feel to cotton shirts layered under both sporty nylon parkas and chic blousons crafted from plaid fabrics.

A sartorial touch was introduced via suits and separates in checked wool, also used for a color-blocked duffel coat.

The same mood was infused into the women’s looks, which spanned from puffers and printed padded vests worn with comfortable pants and simple T-shirt dresses, to a graphic patchwork denim pencil skirt with a front slit and a metropolitan varsity jacket.