Isabel Benenato Men's Fall 2018

A sense of chic, relaxed ease was infused throughout Isabel Benenato’s collection, which made its debut at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

Fluid silhouettes took center stage in the lineup, which was strong on soft tailored suits and separates worn with impeccable white shirts. Outerwear included both sartorial coats embellished with graphic embroideries and more utilitarian styles, such as trenchcoats with applied pockets and nylon bombers.

A luxurious feel emerged in the sophisticated knitwear, which spanned from crew neck sweaters to robe-like maxi cardigans and capes crafted from textured natural fabrics.

The collection’s intellectual approach also was seen in the few women’s looks, which included minimal sheer dresses and tops, as well as an asymmetric draped dress with a wrapped detail at the shoulders.