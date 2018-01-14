Kiton Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Kiton launched a new project for fall called KNT, which stands for Kiton New Textures, targeting a younger, informal customer and designed by twins Mariano and Walter De Matteis, members of the owners’ third generation.

Fabrics and prices are in line with the Kiton line – precious and high-end: 14-micron wool; smooth cashmere, and cashmere blended with linen. “We created new looms to work such fine yarns,” proudly said chief executive officer Antonio De Matteis. Four models of sneakers are made special by the use of these fabrics. “My sons were looking for more casual looks that would fit a 26-year-old,” he said.

KNT comprises a coat; a roomy short coat; a suit; two jogging pants; two shirts, and three sweatshirts. All coordinated, the color palette runs from blue to anthracite grey, with the addition of small details in red. KTN will have limited distribution, focused on select Kiton stores and a few multibrand stores, where flash, additional products will be dropped on a monthly basis.