Les Hommes Men's Fall 2018

Urban knights was the time-traveling theme of the collection. Design duo Tom Notte and Bart Vandebosch sent out street silhouettes based on flowing wool skater-style pants and bulky parkas and shearling jackets accessorized with armor constructions like leather breastplates and multi-strapped, gauntlet-style black leathers gloves. The shiny camouflage jacquard suits in all-over arrow motifs, a carryover from last season, added to the fighter spirit.

Shine was a leitmotif, like the metal beads used to create geometric formations, with a palette centered on chocolate, black and green.

The handiwork was impressive, especially the leather shorts with geometric quilting, and the T-shirts built from strips of leather joined by grommets, but the show overall felt repetitive.