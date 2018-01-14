Luca Larenza Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

After six seasons, designer Luca Larenza has expanded his knitwear line into a total-look collection and, for the first time, telegraphed his design sensibility into a genderless lineup. To this end, he elaborated the poncho in extrafine merino with fringes, with bold blue, yellow, cream and burgundy stripes. Larenza attributed his inclination to vivid colors and graphic patterns to his past experience as a street artist. The jacquard sweaters with vertical stripes came in soft volumes, had a wide neck and were worn over corduroy pants in pastel pink or cream. Cardigans had three-dimensional braids and oversize cardigans without buttons looked like lounge jackets. “I was thinking of a salon in an aristocrat’s palazzo and the convivial atmosphere created by a group of guests in the light of a fireplace,” said Larenza.