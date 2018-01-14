Missoni Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

During a walk-through at the brand’s showroom, Angela Missoni said that for fall 2018 she aimed to capture a young man living in Eighties Manhattan surrounded by a community of artists. His look is eclectic and individual, bravely mixing and matching patterns and playing with bold colors.

For example, a striped V-neck sweater is layered over a floral shirt and worn underneath a striped textured cardigan, while horizontal striped thick knits are paired with deconstructed graphic blazers and checked sartorial pants embellished with colorful bands running down the legs.

A lightweight front-pocket zippered jacket is matched with clean velvet pants, while an oversized shearling coat is worn with a textured knit turtleneck.

In keeping with the brand’s signature color sensibility, a beautiful cashmere coat is worked in a geometric pattern rendered in a combination of green, beige, gray and turquoise tones. In addition, the high-end craftsmanship of the brand is highlighted by the reversible outerwear pieces, including a trenchcoat and a collarless biker jacket.