Massimo Piombo will always be Massimo Piombo. The designer served up more of his signature spins on old-school overcoats, jackets and blousons in heritage Scottish and Austrian cloths like alpaca and an exclusive check by a mill based in the Hebrides, with a shift to more traditional tones like navy, dark brown and camel.

A range of shaggy textures was on display, including a wiseguy coat in a rough mohair resembling teddy bear fur from a German supplier.

The designer’s touch came through in his cute tone-on-tone pairings clashing patterns, like a coat in a monochrome chevron over a striped knit.

He also introduced a women’s capsule based on smaller versions of the men’s coats, accessorized with gleaming Viennese velvet scarves, and a giant black wool Moroccan blanket with pompoms that can also be used as a wrap.