Mr & Mrs Italy Men's Fall 2018

Italian aviator and aeronautical engineer Umberto Nobile, who created the first aircraft to reach the North Pole in the Twenties, served as inspiration for the Mr & Mrs Italy’s fall men’s collection.

“Having the parka as our core product, our brand is definitely influenced by a military inspiration, but this season I wanted to focus more on the figure of an explorer rather than a soldier,” said James Woldron, who is the head of the label’s design team.

A sense of adventure and functionality were injected into the collection, which included a range of the brand’s signature parkas. They included a gray camouflage style lined with shaved fox fur, as well as another number crafted from a technical performance fabric and embellished with retro military-inspired patches.

Hybrid silhouettes included a jacket combining an aviator bomber with a puffer, as well as another style mixing the shapes of a coat and a down jacket.

Urban references were introduced via graffiti-inspired decors appearing on the back of a shearling bomber jacket, while a long-hair shearling coat channeled a bold hip-hop look.