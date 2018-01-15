Galleries

Collection

An imaginary solitary trip through the Californian suburbs served as inspiration for Alessandro Dell’Acqua’s collection.

The image of iconic motel signs was rendered as a jacquard motif on a sweater and a vest and was printed on a wrinkled silk shirt. American traditional plaid blousons were embellished with shearling accents, while college influences informed the peacoats and the blazers worn with lightweight wool pants.

Continuing to deliver realistic, wearable wardrobes for stylish young men, the designer crafted chic cardigans and sweaters worked in graphic motifs, as well as deconstructed sartorial coats. A more street-inspired attitude echoed in the range of down jackets, padded vests and nylon colorblocked bombers, while bleached denim was crafted for a new, slightly rock ‘n’ roll version of the Texan tuxedo.

Once again Dell’Acqua managed to present a collection that was commercially savvy yet appealing to the fashionable crowd.