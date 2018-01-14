Palm Angels Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The American Midwest and punk — the clash between these two inspirations was at the core of Palm Angels’ fresh and energetic collection, which was deeply rooted in a contemporary, street-savvy aesthetic.

“As always, I wanted to present my personal take on unconventional aspects of American culture,” said creative director Francesco Ragazzi backstage.

The designer created an interesting mashup of contrasting elements, such as cowboy shirts and classic five-pocket jeans rendered in signature white, red and yellow punk tartan patterns. These were also splashed on Palm Angels’ signature tracksuits, while colorblocked leather perfecto jackets were embellished with metal spikes.

A reproduction of the iconic “American Gothic” painting by Grant Wood unexpectedly popped up on pants, jackets and hoodies, while a gray suit featuring a suede insert on the jacket was printed with a micro floral motif.

The irreverent, rebellious look of the men’s collection, highlighted by the studded balaclavas worn by the models, was translated into a range of women’s looks. These included mini tartan and leather skirts worn with halter-neck tops, crochet-inspired vests and latex polo shirts. The brand’s tracksuit silhouette informed the shape of a dress with ergonomic cuts while a strapless evening gown was cinched at the waist with a Western logo belt.

With this creative and frisky collection, Palm Angels confirmed it deserves a leading role in the overcrowded streetwear scene.