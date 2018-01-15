The Nineties British youth movement served as a major source of inspiration for the Represent fall collection.

For their debut at Milan Men’s Fashion Week, siblings George and Mike Heaton offered a cohesive collection that included everything the contemporary urban guy needs to hit the streets. There was a shearling coat layered over a printed T-shirt, a padded nylon bomber matched with washed denim pants, the tartan down jacket with coordinated nylon trousers and the perfecto jacket crafted from crackled leather. A sporty vibe was introduced via retro tracksuits — which have been emerging as one of the must-haves of the season — as well as anoraks worked in the brand’s signature colors of black, white and red.

A tribute to the British tailoring tradition, the collection showed a range of deconstructed suits, blazers and pants, all cut in relaxed silhouettes, which were crafted from classic suiting fabrics in checkered and Prince of Wales patterns.