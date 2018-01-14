Sulvam Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Joining the flow of the gender-less movement, Teppei Fujita was in his element, with vandalized men’s wear the main ingredient.

It was a characteristic blend of punk, streetwear and hippy, with the designer slashing open suits and lopping off bottoms to spin ample, skirt-like, flou proportions on sartorial jackets and pants, leaving frayed white linings peeking out, like a petticoat.

Pockets had also been ripped off and reapplied on coats with their white linings spewing. He blew up a pink buttoned shirt, worn open over a cropped roll neck and skinny pinstripe pants with a seditionist vibe. The women’s silhouettes included similar layered pile-ups of destroyed men’s tailored staples and knits.

Proportions were distorted with shrunken, cropped versions of men’s sweaters. Quirky embellishments — like moonstone-y plastic studs dotting the ties — added a sweet touch.

Highlights included the gold Lurex cardigans, deconstructed bombers, their seams gone awry, and the closing oversized black leather jacket that looked like it had been slashed open with a cutter, underscoring the street vagabond mood.