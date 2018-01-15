Yoshio Kubo Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

A forced airplane landing on Mount Everest inspired this collection, which was featherlight, dreamy — and conceptual rather than commercial. “It’s about what I see and wear after I get off the airplane,” said Yoshio Kubo, whose collection channeled a mix of earth and air.

He worked transparent mesh fabrics like puffs of breath on a cold winter’s day into coats with distressed, fuzzy edges (don’t count on them keeping anyone warm) while dark jacquard suits sparkled with silver or copper threads. One coat was made from a patchwork of Indian tie-dye fabrics, while a black silk bathrobe coat and a bomber were edged in thick multicolored fringe.

Models wore a mix of striped caftans and some even carried parachutes, although it was definitely the ski-style sweaters, which said “Everest” in a repeating print, that were most suited to this collection’s cold climate.