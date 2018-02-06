Abasi Rosborough Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Abasi Rosborough

Main message: Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough, the designers behind Abasi Rosborough, have gained a following for updating tailored pieces. Whether or not technology creates a utopia or dystopia was the premise of the line, which infused sportswear with more tailored items. They also brought Eastern details into the lineup with kimono jackets and robes.

The result: New York Fashion Week: Men’s has presented a plethora of new takes on tailored clothing with active details. Abasi Rosborough’s collection was one of the more focused and innovative of the bunch.