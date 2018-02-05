Bristol Men’s Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Bristol

Main message: Luke Tadashi looked to an autobiography written by his Japanese grandfather, which documents his experience in World War II and his journey to America. He referenced the patina, wrinkled quality of the images in the book to inform his line, which consisted rumpled shirts, sweatpants with exposed pockets, wide-leg denim pants with snap closures on the leg, and more tailored pieces made from Cupro. The collection also debuted Bristol’s footwear collaboration with Adidas, which is an updated take on Kobe Bryant’s Crazy 8 basketball sneaker.

The result: Well done. Tadashi always manages to filter popular sportswear pieces through his own lens.