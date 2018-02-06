Galleries

Collection

Name: C2H4

Main message: For the first of two collections shown this season, designer Yixie Chen mixed workwear with laboratory uniforms. The second line was a collaboration with Number (N)ine, a line that’s known for its rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, which combines with C2H4’s Los Angeles ethos to produce what Chen calls “chemical rock.” Jesse Rutherford closed the show with a performance.

The result: When taken apart, there are some interesting pieces, but overall it fell flat.