Carlos Campos Men's Fall 2018

Mexican style icon Juan Gabriel may be gone, but he’s not forgotten — at least not for Carlos Campos. The designer on Tuesday presented a collection influenced by the late singer’s unique “charro” influence.

“I love mariachis and their music and I wanted to reinterpret what Juan Gabriel would have worn today,” said the designer backstage.

That translated into sleek outerwear, loose tailoring, silk shirts with pointed collars and pleated baggy pants.

Though very minimal, Campos captured the graphic elements of the mariachi jacket and added his own spin, which resulted in an infusion of bold graphic statements that had a tribal/street aesthetic, as seen in his oversized checked shirts and cropped capes.

The theme could have had the audience screaming “ay caramba,” but Campos’ restraint in the use of the mariachi references resulted in a solid effort.