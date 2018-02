Galleries

Name: Chenpeng

Main message: The exaggerated play of proportions and volumes was the main theme of this outerwear-driven offering. XXL puffer coats in a variety of bright colors ranging from pink to foam green were some of the head-turning pieces.

The result: Although the most editorial pieces were fun and constructed to resemble flowers, it takes a very specific consumer to walk down the street looking like a British garden.