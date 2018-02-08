Clot Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Clot

Main message: Making their debut in New York, Chinese rapper/actor/artist/designer Edison Chen and his partner Kevin Poon, presented a collection that bridged the East meets West sensibility of street culture. “We wanted to stay true to our heritage,” said Chen whose brand was brought to the U.S. through an initiative between T-mall and CFDA. Some of the highlights included paneled shirts with floral and striped motifs, a kimono style bomber jacket and an array of plaid jackets and pants. A handful of collaborative pieces were also shown, such as a T-shirt from Sacai, a satin jacket from Fear of God and denim by John Elliott. Although the brand is not currently carried in America, Chen and Poon are hoping the visibility of showing during New York Fashion Week: Men’s will change that.

The result: Chen and Poon definitely have their finger on the pulse of what today’s youth want.