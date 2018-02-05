David Hart Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

There’s a new David Hart in town.

The designer, who has made a name for himself with his distinct take on Fifties tailored Americana, shook it up this season with a much more contemporary and fresh approach.

With French New Wave movies playing in the background, the designer presented an array of models meant to personify American youth abroad in Paris. The continental touch translated into a variety of berets, a new interpretation on the St. James stripe on sweaters, and paint-splattered jeans that referenced West Bank artists.

While the pajama shirts and jewel-tone tailoring were familiar, this reboot was a welcome change.