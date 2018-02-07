Death to Tennis Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

For their fall collection, designers William Watson and Vincent Oshin of Death to Tennis presented a collection based on their take of how they see the world — and the fashion world.

“We wanted to show more elevated show pieces,” said the designers backstage. This was evident in the incorporation of more color and floral prints (mostly jacquards) in the coats, bomber jackets, shirts and pants, which added a much-needed punch to the otherwise dark lineup.

Utility details were abundant, seen in a multipocket vest, oversize patch pockets on jackets and on trousers.

The collection needed editing, but it was refreshing to see vibrant, wearable show pieces.