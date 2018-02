Galleries

Collection

Name: Descendant of Thieves

Main message: Inspired by a modern-day fox hunt, the collection featured a multitude of plaids, tweeds and hunter orange accents in a collection of pants, bomber jackets and utility vests. Standouts included a floral-printed parka and a faux fur poncho.

The result: Matteo Maniatty’s English hunting expedition was directional while offering everyday pieces as well.