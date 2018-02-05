Diplomacy Men's Fall 2018

- Galleries
Name: Diplomacy
Main message: With an antiestablishment point of view, designer Eric Archibald used traveling throughout New York City as a creative journey to deliver his interpretation of street culture. The lineup included oversized hoodies, patchwork spandex tights and a coated plastic jumpsuit, as well as statement messages embroidered onto sleeves of sweatshirts.
The result: Diplomacy has the right ingredients to grab attention and keep its followers wondering what’s next.