Diplomacy Men's Fall 2018

Name: Diplomacy

Main message: With an antiestablishment point of view, designer Eric Archibald used traveling throughout New York City as a creative journey to deliver his interpretation of street culture. The lineup included oversized hoodies, patchwork spandex tights and a coated plastic jumpsuit, as well as statement messages embroidered onto sleeves of sweatshirts.

The result: Diplomacy has the right ingredients to grab attention and keep its followers wondering what’s next.