Galleries

Collection

The Donrad Duncan guy is always on the move — ready to jump on his Citi Bike for a business meeting while wearing the designer’s EFM Engineered for Motion collection.

This season, Duncan infused a more-traditional spin into the line with the use of heritage British plaids in a variety of fitted suits, many of which had a Sixties London vibe. Look closely at the suits and the designer’s trademark athleticism became clear in the use of performance fabrics that were often printed rather than woven and had tailored joggers instead of classic suit pants.

Other standouts included sonic-welded Neoprene quilted jackets and embossed denim suits for both men and women.

Duncan also jumped onto the ethical bandwagon with his vegan shearling coat and the use of faux leather throughout.

The show featured a live jazz band and several models broke into dance moves, allowing the true performance of the garments to come to life. But the collection’s high-tech aspect tends to get lost on the runway.