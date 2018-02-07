Gustav Von Aschenbach Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

For his second Gustav von Aschenbach outing, designer Robert Geller embraced a completely new medium for his “show”: a hologram that displayed one model in various outfits.

“We decided to launch this brand to have the freedom to be able to try out different things,” Geller said.

The second iteration of the collection presented a much younger and streetwise aesthetic. Oversize hoodies paired with boxy top coats and baggy pants seemed to be the uniform de jour for this cool kid.

The mainly solid palette from the first season was replaced by a multitude of prints, buffalo plaids, pinstripes and even graphic Ts.

“The direction is a little more trendy and young,” he said.

The use of nylon in technical parkas and anoraks also added a touch of performance to the street-ready collection.

Although the idea was ingenious, the small screen and unusual format made the presentation less impactful than a traditional runway show, but he gains points for inventiveness.