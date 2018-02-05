Head of State Men's Fall 2018

Name: Head of State

Main message: Titled “Brotherhood,” the third collection by 19-year-old Taofeek Abijako aimed to bridge the gap between his West African youth culture and assimilation into America with casual sportswear separates inflected with a retro sensibility. With a brand name culled from a Fela Kuti song about government and state violence in Africa, pieces are politically charged even without overt messaging, drawing from various social, political and cultural moments throughout history.

The result: Key pieces including a black PVC jacket, track-inspired pullover and zip-up, and a waffle knit with oversize chest pocket showed appeal regardless of borders, and Abijako’s still-young yet skilled hand at elevating basics.