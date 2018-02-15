Ingo Wilts may not know much about baseball, but that didn’t stop him from turning to America’s pastime for his inspiration for the fall season.

The iconic American sport manifested itself throughout his lineup in everything from suede shirt jackets and padded pants to baseball stitching in sweaters and bombers. It was even evident in allover graphic on a colorful poncho.

But the bulk of the collection still centered around the brand’s bread and butter: tailored clothing.

Wilts opened the show with a nearly floor-sweeping topcoat in gray flannel followed by a variety of double-breasted suits in Hugo Boss’s heritage shade of gray.

The silhouette changed from that shown in the spring collection by getting much more fitted to the body.

“We’re back to our heritage of being very tailored and precise,” he said. “The pants were very tight but tops were still oversize. That’s a little more relevant.”

Being relevant to Hugo Boss’s core is a skill with which Wilts is well acquainted. So while he continues to exercise restraint by sticking to the DNA of the brand and the collection was clearly rich and luxurious, the overall message didn’t break any new ground.