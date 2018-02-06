  View Gallery — 13   Photos



Name: Krammer & Stoudt

Main message: Classic Krammer & Stoudt workwear pieces such as a shrunken shearling jacket, an M-65 shell jacket and wide-wale corduroy pleated pants were done up on a gender-fluid cast of models.

The result: With the inventive and unexpected casting, the collection found the perfect medium between heritage and street.

Krammer & Stoudt Men's Fall 2018

13 Photos 

load comments