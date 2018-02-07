Li-Ning Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Li-Ning

Main message: Athleticism has become an overused buzzword in men’s wear. But as a six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast, Li Ning knows a few things about athletics. Making his international debut with the brand he founded 27 years ago as part of CFDA’s China Day, Li-Ning “carries the genes of an athlete.” As such, the brand presented a lineup of traditional Western sportswear silhouettes such as track pants, bombers, T-shirts and hoodies — much of it colorblocked — that blended technical materials with a streetwear aesthetic in a traditional Chinese color palette of red, white, black and gold. Li Ning’s photo, both competing and donning his medals, was emblazoned on several of the pieces.

The result: The former athlete offered up an authentic take on the ath-leisure trend.