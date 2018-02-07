N. Hoolywood Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Whistle while you work was a very apt description for Daisuke Obana this season. Never one to disappoint with his thematic collections, the N. Hoolywood designer presented a distinct, upbeat take on classic workwear for his fall collection.

Obana took some true staples — overalls in safety orange, wide-leg cargo pants and denim trucker jackets with oversized patch pockets — and gave them a youthful spin.

Volume played a key role as well, in beige coats with wide lapels, a yellow elongated hooded sweater and wide-leg trousers.

A surprise addition was the unveiling of his collaboration with Timberland Pro, the brand’s collection for true laborers. Obana tapped some real New York construction workers to model the line of authentic workwear and footwear. With their well-worn hard hats, which were adorned with stickers from various construction sites around the city, they helped end the show on a high note.