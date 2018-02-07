Nick Graham Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Nick Graham

Main message: Leave it to Nick Graham to break with the status quo. Instead of staging a traditional runway show or presentation, he took over The Manderley, a “small, dark and smoky” nightclub at the McKittrick Hotel for an intimate musical performance. As lead singer, Graham sang five self-penned songs from his upcoming album “Soundtracks From Films Never Made.” The band and staff were dressed in pieces from Graham’s fall collection, Metropolis, which featured lots of patterns including exploded windowpanes, graphic plaids and an overall retro sensibility. “It feels more dressed up,” he said. The brand’s new graphic underwear and hosiery were also on display.

The result: In a world in which experiential marketing is the new buzzword, Graham has been a master of the trend for years.