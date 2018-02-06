Ovadia & Sons Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

The Irving Plaza nightclub served as the perfect backdrop for Ovadia & Sons’ nostalgia trip.

“We grew up in New York and came here for all the rock and punk shows,” said Shimon Ovadia, who designs the collection with his twin Ariel.

A mash-up of references that included punk, Western and Vegas casinos came with a heavy dose of thrift-store attitude. Heritage English plaids, retro rodeo graphics and Ovadia’s trademark leopard print on coats and sweaters injected high energy into this rock-‘n’-roll-tinged lineup. “It’s disheveled and rebellious,” Shimon said.

Although a black embroidered Western tuxedo seemed a bit costumey, a handknit sweater with a rodeo print over a silk pajama shirt and hound’s tooth pants — and a leather vest paired with an oversized plaid cardigan — seemed to bridge the seemingly incongruous aesthetics.

“There’s a lot of stress out there, but music always brings everyone together with a sense of inclusiveness,” Shimon said.

While elevating thrift-store treasures has worked for others, it’s not always the best route for building a brand.