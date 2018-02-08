  View Gallery — 10   Photos



Name: Palmiers du Mal

Main message: Shane Fonner’s bohemian traveler took a bit of a darker turn this season. “My man is in an opium parlor in paradise,” Fonner said. This sensibility was evident in the use of a darker color palette on smoking jackets, belted cardigans and kimono tops. An array of thick textured knits in brighter colors brought a touch of life to the somber offering.

The result: His ability to mix East and West led to the creation of interesting novelty pieces, but few men are Samuel Taylor Coleridge in Kubla Khan.

