Perry Ellis Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

In his return to the runway, Perry Ellis designer Michael Maccari took over the lobby of the brand’s New York headquarters in the Hippodrome building in Midtown to show his fall collection.

He couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate venue as the collection featured the complete world — and some of the greatest hits — of the Perry Ellis man.

“We see other people doing Perry Ellis silhouettes, we should be doing Perry Ellis silhouettes,” Maccari said.

And so he did.

He revisited the slouchy Eighties look that came in the form of roomy, pleated dress pants and boxy blazers with drop shoulders. And he reintroduced the Perry Ellis America line that not only paid homage to the Nineties heritage of the brand but to the trends of today. He updated the pieces with new colorblocking effects and performance and technical fabrics.

That technical approach also applied to Perry’s iconic sweaters, which were reinvented with nylon fabrics that provided a modern spin.

Finding the balance between brand heritage and commercial viability while staying relevant in the marketplace is not an easy task, but Maccari proved he is adept at the juggling act.