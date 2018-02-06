Private Policy Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Private Policy

Main message: Siying Qu, who designs Private Policy with Haoran Li, spoke passionately about the collection, which was influenced by Charlie Chaplin’s classic “The Great Dictator,” which mocked Adolf Hitler. For the designers, the film’s message felt apropos in today’s political climate. This translated into military staples that were made from traditional fabrics juxtaposed with sequin and latex pieces derived from downtown club kids.

The result: A thoughtful collection that hit the vibe of the times.