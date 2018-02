Galleries

Collection

Name: Suitsupply

Main message: The retailer didn’t stray far from its roots for its first true New York Fashion Week: Men’s presentation, filling the Cadillac House space with all manner of tailored clothing — much of it dressed down, such as a double-breasted emerald suit worn with a cream turtleneck and sneakers.

The result: The overall message would have been at home in Florence for Pitti Uomo, but it felt at home in Manhattan, too.