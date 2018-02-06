Galleries

Name: Taakk

Main message: Japanese designer Takuya Morikawa launched Taakk in 2012 after a seven-year stint at Issey Miyake Men — which would explain the offbeat takes on basics in his first fashion week presentation. Elements of subversion were most notable on denim jacquard separates with the appearance of deconstruction, gender-ambiguous print sets, and sequined prints of the Nirvana smiley face that inverted colors when you reversed the direction of the fabric.

The result: The collection pulsated with the charm of an emerging brand unafraid to experiment with conceptual techniques, leveled by a streetwear bent that also made it approachable.