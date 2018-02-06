Todd Snyder Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Everything old is new again. Just ask Todd Snyder.

The designer closed the first day of New York Fashion Week: Men’s with what was arguably his finest collection to date. Snyder seamlessly blended an old-school sensibility with a totally modern aesthetic in a lineup that had an overarching romantic feel.

The opening look of an ultrathin, belted tweed coat over a denim jacket and jeans set the tone for a collection that was soft and full of nostalgia.

What started last season with more billowy proportions continued this time with an array of pleated pants, sack suits and shrunken school-boy sweaters.

The collection was also more colorful this time around, with muted pinks, brighter blues and grandfatherly yellows breathing new life into the preppy cardigans and fleece hoodies that also provided a chic collegiate touch.

Snyder’s longstanding partnership with Champion also moved into new territory this season with an update of the Fifties-era “running man” logo the designer emblazoned on the front of herringbone sweatshirts with matching joggers.

“It’s really an eclectic mix of different styles,” Snyder said of the vibe described in the show notes as “part aesthete, part athlete, part Savile Row rebel.”

And judging from the rousing ovation at the end of the show — which was accompanied by a performance by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold — Snyder’s interpretation of this multifaceted man was right on target.