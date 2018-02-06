Willy Chavarria Men's Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

After showing a sexually charged spring collection, Willy Chavarria took a more somber turn for fall. “It’s a very sad, dark story,” he said backstage before the show.

The lineup of what Chavarria defined as “protective, comfortable clothing” included lush tailored topcoats, utility parkas and workwear shirts — a nod to his early days at his former brand, Palmer Trading Co.

An array of real people blended with models helped accentuate the play on proportions, which included wide-legged pants with button closures. Other directional silhouettes included boxy, Eighties-inspired leather jackets, oversized high-waisted jeans and floor-sweeping parkas.

The introduction of an inverted Willy Chavarria Sport logo on sweatshirts and T-shirts paid homage to Nineties streetwear, while adding a needed graphic touch.

Although the mood on the runway may have been dark, the message was strong and on point, making this Chavarria’s best collection to date.